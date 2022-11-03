Right Time Group of Companies Acquires 669-Heat

Leading Canadian HVAC Provider Continues Strong Growth

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") announced today it is expanding its presence in Northern Ontario through the acquisition of Northern Air & Mechanical Systems Inc. doing business as 669-Heat. Based in Sudbury, the company provides residential heating, cooling, air quality and hot water services to homeowners in Sudbury and surrounding areas. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

669-Heat is the fifteenth acquisition completed by Right Time. "We are very pleased to welcome 669-Heat to Right Time," said Craig Goettler, Right Time CEO. "669-Heat's owners Brian and Kathy Eadie have built an exceptional business and Right Time is committed to maintaining 669-Heat's brand promise to homeowners in the Sudbury area."

"When it came time to take our business to the next level, we heard great things about Right Time," said Mr. Eadie. "Right Time has a great reputation for integrating and optimizing local residential HVAC businesses, and we look forward to 669-Heat's continued success."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 22 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1000 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

