Jensen Hughes Acquires Professional Loss Control Inc., Strengthening Its Presence in Canada

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in fire & life safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, today announced the acquisition of the Canadian operations of Professional Loss Control Inc., doing business as PLC Fire Safety Engineering – a highly respected fire & life safety engineering firm headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with operations spanning the country. This strategic acquisition broadens Jensen Hughes' footprint across Canada and enhances its ability to support clients across critical industries, including nuclear, transit, industrial and healthcare.

Founded in 1983, PLC Fire Safety Engineering has built a strong reputation for its deep technical expertise, client-first approach and commitment to fire and explosion protection and prevention. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including engineering assessments and analyses, code consulting, fire protection system design and consulting, training and fire safety planning, fire audits and fire event investigation. They are particularly well known for their longstanding support of Canada's nuclear facilities, including power plants, waste management locations, research laboratories, mines and fuel processing facilities and leadership in complex environments.

"We're proud to welcome PLC Fire Safety Engineering to the Jensen Hughes family," said Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Their exceptional technical and leadership talent, strong client relationships and deep understanding of high-risk sectors align perfectly with our strategic priorities. Together, we'll continue delivering industry-leading fire protection solutions while expanding our footprint and capabilities across Canada."

With the addition of PLC Fire Safety Engineering, Jensen Hughes strengthens its ability to serve clients with local knowledge backed by global resources – an alignment that resonates deeply with both organizations.

"Joining Jensen Hughes is an exciting next step for our team," said Ghaith Qamheiah, Principal and President of PLC. "Our companies share a strong cultural alignment around technical excellence, innovation and integrity. This partnership will allow us to better serve our clients, provide new growth opportunities for our people and contribute to advancing fire and life safety across Canada and beyond."

The integration process is already underway, with leadership from both organizations working closely to ensure a seamless transition for employees and clients.

Jensen Hughes is backed by middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

