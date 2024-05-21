Right Time Group Names Doug Hart Chief Executive Officer

ST. CATHERINES, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Right Time Group of Companies (Right Time), a leading provider of residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing and electrical services, announced it has named Doug Hart as Chief Executive Officer. Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm.

"The experiences and talents that Doug brings to the team will prove to be invaluable," said Alex Earls, Deal Partner at Gryphon. "He will play a critical role as we continue our strategic growth plan and enable the positive experiences that matter for all our customers and employees."

Most recently, Mr. Hart served as Chief Executive Officer at Royal House Partners, a home services business spanning the southern and central U.S. During his tenure, he substantially grew the company's marketing and sales capabilities, while significantly driving operational efficiencies and improving profitability.

Mr. Hart was the former Vice President, International at Terminix, where he was responsible for the non-U.S. business covering Canada, Europe, and Latin America. Earlier, he served as Vice President of Western Canada and also Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reliance Home Comfort, where he held key roles in operations and in increasing sales and revenues in the residential and commercial markets.

He holds a BCom from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an MBA from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Jeff Balagna, Chair of the Board for Right Time and Gryphon Operating Partner, said, "I am excited to partner with Doug as Right Time moves forward. His laser focus on growth, superior service, and quality, as well as his proven track record in the industry, gives me great confidence in his leadership and vision for the company."

Mr. Hart commented, "It is a true privilege to step into the CEO role at a company that has been and will continue to be a leader in the industry. I have admired the truly great work this organization has accomplished, and I'm excited about the opportunity to drive a new level of growth and value for our customers."

About Right Time

Right Time is the largest independent residential HVAC contractor in Canada and operates 26 locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. With over 1,400 employees, the company provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information about Right Time, visit https://right-time.ca/

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably-growing and competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors. For more information about Gryphon Investors, visit https://www.gryphon-inv.com/

