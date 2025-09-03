Righ Partners with Synaptics for Smart Home Agentic AI Applications

RighValor Now Runs on the Synaptics® Astra™ SL1600 family of SOCs, Delivering Privacy First, Real-Time Intelligence on Edge.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Righ, a pioneer in distributed Agentic AI on edge, today announced that it is partnering with Synaptics for Smart Home Agentic AI Applications. The partnership endorses RighValor , Righ's distributed agentic AI platform built for privacy, performance, and customization, and marks a major step forward in how homes process and act on data.

Together, Righ and Synaptics are delivering live, on edge Agentic AI powered by the Astra SL1680 SoC and RighGravity , Righ's network control plane and data management service. This combination enables intelligent services to run directly in the home without relying on cloud compute, reducing latency, ensuring privacy, and lowering operational costs.

"Righ was created to rethink how technology works in the home. With Synaptics, we're proving AI can be intelligent, privacy-first, and cost-efficient, creating new revenue for partners. We're proud to be Synaptics' first Smart Home Agentic AI partner."

Miro Samardzija , Chief Product Officer, Righ

"At Synaptics, we're enabling powerful AI capabilities where they matter most at the device Edge. Righ's distributed AI architecture complements Synaptics' Astra family of processors. We're excited to showcase what's possible when advanced hardware meets robust software. This partnership will enable a range of real-world applications for the smart home industry."

Siddarth Chandrasekar , Senior Director Product Marketing, IoT Processors, Synaptics

Live at IBC 2025: Agentic AI in Action

At IBC 2025, Righ and Synaptics will showcase a live deployment of RighValor running on Astra SL1680 inside Synaptics' invite-only demo suite. The demonstration will highlight:

Distributed Parallelism – Optimizes speed, efficiency, and localized intelligence by distributing tasks across devices in the home





Device Identification – Recognizes users and devices in real time for personalized automation, access control, and cybersecurity





On-Device Image Processing – Captures and processes visuals locally for faster response and stronger privacy

This capability allows service providers and device manufacturers to deploy next generation AI services with zero reliance on cloud compute, deliver premium customized user experiences, improve privacy and speed while reducing infrastructure costs, and increase ARPU through automation and intelligent value-added services.

Experience Agentic AI, Live

Secure your spot today to learn more or see RighValor in action at the invite-only Synaptics' demo suite at IBC 2025.

Book your Demo Here

About Righ

About Synaptics

Contact:

Sarah Heeren

[email protected]

SOURCE Righ Inc.