Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Files Prospectus Supplement in Connection With Offering up to $10 Million

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: RIB.UN) Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc., the trustee, manager and portfolio advisor to Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce that it has marketed and sized the previously announced offering (the "Offering") of the Fund's trust units (the "Units").

The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of agents on a best efforts basis led by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. and including RBC Capital Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Raymond James Ltd., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Agents").

The offering price for the Units is $15.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). The Offering Price will not be dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per Unit of the Fund prior to determining the offering price. The closing price on the TSX for the Units on June 12, 2019 was $15.40.

In connection with the foregoing, the Fund has filed a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated August 10, 2018 with each of the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The Supplement qualifies for distribution up to 645,162 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $10 million. The Agents have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to 96,774 Units at the Offering Price (the "Additional Units"), which option is exercisable by the Agents for up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering. The Fund intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering in the manner disclosed in the Supplement.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2019 and is subject to certain closing conditions including the approval of the TSX.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of investment grade bonds of Canadian issuers, supplemented by investments of up to 25% of the portfolio in investment grade bonds issued by non-Canadian issuers and will use the proceeds from the Offering in accordance with its investment objectives, strategy and restrictions.

Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment manager that manages approximately $1.2 billion in assets for a diversified client base of high net worth individuals, foundations/endowments, First Nation mandates and institutional accounts, of which approximately $925 million is invested in fixed income assets.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the Units has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Fund intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Units until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

