Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for November of $0.0530 per Unit

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund (TSX: RIB.UN) is pleased to announce that a cash distribution of $0.0530 per unit has been declared. The monthly distribution equates to an annualized distribution rate of 5.30% on an initial subscription price of $12.00 per unit. The distribution is payable on December 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

About Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:

The Fund will seek to achieve the following investment objectives: (i) to provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions targeted to be 5.3% per annum on the original issue price of $12.00 per unit; and (ii) to maximize total returns for unitholders while preserving capital in the long term.

About Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc.:

Ridgewood is an independent investment manager that manages approximately $1.6 billion in assets for a diversified client base of high net worth individuals, foundations/endowments, First Nation mandates and institutional accounts, of which approximately $1.3 billion is invested in fixed income assets.

For further information: please call John H. Simpson, CFA, Managing Director, Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. at (416) 479-2751.