RideCo and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) Partner to Transform ADA Paratransit Service in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - RideCo, the on-demand transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S., announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) to transform its 450+ Vehicle Fleet ADA paratransit service operating throughout Las Vegas and the urbanized area of Clark County. RideCo has been working with RTC since August 2021 on other initiatives, and this contract represents a significant expansion of the partnership.

The modernized paratransit initiative will be powered by RideCo's industry-leading, cloud-based software, driving operational improvements across several key performance indicators including on-time performance and system-wide efficiency improvements such as cost optimization. A streamlined eligibility process, independent booking options through the introduction of a mobile app, transportation network company (TNC) overflow integrations, and enhanced rider communication will improve the end-to-end customer experience. This will support RTC in achieving its goal of enhancing services for paratransit riders, all while effectively managing within fiscal constraints.

"RTC has been a long-standing customer of RideCo. Throughout our partnership, we have seen them continue to raise the bar in how they deliver innovative service for their community," said Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO, RideCo. "Our team at RideCo is inspired by RTC's leadership as it actively demonstrates what is possible and offers insights into the positive influence a forward-thinking transit agency has on a thriving community."

As Southern Nevada's population continues to increase daily, RTC has identified transportation challenges, exploring both short and long-term resolutions while simultaneously promoting sustainability, enhanced mobility, and increased quality of life in the region.

About Regional Transit Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC)

The RTC is the regional authority overseeing public transit, metropolitan planning, roadway funding, traffic management, and the public bike share system. The RTC's vision is to advance regionally transformative mobility solutions through equitable, innovative and sustainable infrastructure development. The RTC's mission is to elevate quality of life for residents and visitors through sustainable planning, collaborative problem-solving, and safe and equitable transportation service. For more information about the RTC and our major initiatives or to download the rideRTC app, visit rtcsnv.com. Stay informed by subscribing to our blog or following us on social media.

About RideCo

RideCo is the transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. Trusted by transit agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Philadelphia, Houston and San Antonio. Scores of others have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's dynamic transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded five U.S. patents, including # 10,248,913; 10,853,743; 11,429,910: and 12,051,020. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

SOURCE RideCo

John McLeod, RideCo, [email protected]