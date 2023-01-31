NACITE will serve as an Indigenous national committee focused on significantly growing the numbers of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) announced membership to the National Advisory Committee on Indigenous Teacher Education (NACITE). The group, co-chaired by Roberta Jamieson, LL. D (Hon) and Dr. Mark Dockstator, is beginning its groundbreaking work to help support the excellence, self-determination, and representation of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in education. The Rideau Hall Foundation's goal is to meaningfully contribute to transforming education across Canada by supporting Indigenous-led teacher education pathways and strategies. This work is based on the RHF's foundational commitment to the value of and potential for Indigenous teachers to transform the lives of children and youth.

NACITE committee members are leaders, luminaries, and subject-matter experts with deep and multifaceted experience in the area of First Nations, Inuit and Métis education.

NACITE Co-Chairs

Roberta Jamieson , O.C., I.P.C, LLB, LLD (Hon), Director, RBC and Deloitte Canada and Chile , co-chair of CN's Indigenous Advisory Council, former President & CEO, Indspire and Board Director at Rideau Hall Foundation.

, O.C., I.P.C, LLB, LLD (Hon), Director, RBC and and , co-chair of CN's Indigenous Advisory Council, former President & CEO, Indspire and Board Director at Rideau Hall Foundation. Dr. Mark Dockstator , Former President of the First Nations University of Canada. A member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, Associate Professor, Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies, at Trent University , Chair for the National Museum of Nature Foundation and Board Director at Rideau Hall Foundation.

NACITE Members

Aluki Kotierk, President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Andrea Brazeau , Elementary school teacher and Inuit cultural educator

, Elementary school teacher and Inuit cultural educator Dr. Annette Trimbee , President and Vice-chancellor, MacEwan University

, President and Vice-chancellor, MacEwan University David Perley , President, Wolastoq Language and Culture Center, Lecturer, University of New Brunswick

, President, Wolastoq Language and Culture Center, Lecturer, Denise Baxter , Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives at Lakehead University

, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives at Dr. Evelyn Steinhauer , Professor and Director, Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP), University of Alberta

, Professor and Director, Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP), Dr. Nigaan Sinclair, Assistant Professor, University of Manitoba , Winnipeg Free Press journalist

, Winnipeg Free Press journalist Steven Point , LLB, LL. D (Hon), Chancellor, University of British Columbia , 28 th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

, LLB, LL. D (Hon), Chancellor, , 28 Lieutenant Governor of Tanya Talaga , President and CEO Makwa Creative, Globe and Mail journalist, author

, President and CEO Makwa Creative, Globe and Mail journalist, author Yvette Arcand , Director, Indian Teacher Education Program (ITEP), University of Saskatchewan

Full Biographies here.

NACITE will provide advice in support of the RHF Indigenous Teacher Education initiative, which will invest more than $45 million towards innovative community-driven approaches to significantly grow the numbers of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers in Canada. This effort responds to the calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, especially calls 62 to 64. Transforming education across Canada is possible through supporting new and existing Indigenous-led teacher education pathways and increasing the number of Indigenous K-12 teachers.

This will happen through collaborative partnerships aimed at:

Advancing towards an educator workforce with an aspirational goal of 10,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis K-12 teachers from coast to coast to coast;

Demonstrating First Nations, Inuit, and Métis innovation and success at the community level and scaling promising new initiatives in educator pathway programming;

Reinforcing the foundational value of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultures and languages in education;

Creating the conditions for meaningful and sustained First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teacher employment in all parts of the country;

Supporting First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leadership in education systems;

Investing in Indigenous-led research outlining the opportunities and challenges related to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teacher education and representative K-12 educational workforces.

This work has been made possible through a strategic partnership with the Mastercard Foundation in 2021. The initiative is dedicated to transformation and innovation by, with, and for Indigenous youth and teachers.

Quotes:

Roberta Jamieson, LL.D (Hon) and Dr. Mark Dockstator

"The opportunity before us to invest in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers will have impact over generations. We are thrilled to have the wisdom and experience of this exceptional group of wisdom keepers from coast to coast to coast as members of NACITE. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis educators are essential to building sustainable Indigenous communities, yet we face a dramatic shortage requiring urgent action. As we begin, we invite the engagement of all sectors in this bold initiative which will require systemic change and result in a more prosperous Canada. The journey to having more First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers across Canada is one that will require significant systems change, and for that we will rely on this outstanding advisory committee to lead us in a good way."

Jennifer Brennan, Director, Canada Programs, Mastercard Foundation

"We are committed to working together to transform broken systems through bold solutions found in the vision and values of Indigenous youth, communities, and Nations. This partnership promises to forge new paths for Indigenous youth into the education system and create meaningful livelihoods for young Indigenous peoples. Their leadership will help transform education from within. The members of this advisory committee bring expertise and insight into Indigenous education and will ensure Indigenous peoples and perspectives guide this work."

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to enhance the impact of the Office of Governor General as a central institution of Canadian democracy. Working towards a better Canada, the RHF celebrates what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. Learn more about the RHF at www.rhf-frh.ca .

