Plan contributes to preserving our nation's heritage and connecting Canadians to history in Ontario

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tells stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The management plan for Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites was tabled in Parliament on December 14. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The new plan for Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites outlines the following key strategies:

Advance the understanding, conservation and presentation of the Rideau Canal's rich and complex cultural and natural heritage environment

Realize the Rideau Canal's full potential as an iconic Canadian outdoor destination

Effectively administer a 19th century canal in the 21st century

The Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites Management Plan includes initiatives aimed at increasing and improving collaboration with local Indigenous communities and integrating their perspectives in the overall presentation and knowledge of the site.

The management plan for Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites is based on input from Indigenous partners, local communities, businesses, the tourism industry, special interest groups, other partners and stakeholders, local residents as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/on/rideau/info/plan/plan-2022. To learn more about the Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/.

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for the Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites that will help shape the future of these treasured places. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure the Rideau Canal and Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Sites continue to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The Rideau Canal National Historic Site represents the best-preserved slackwater canal in North America , operating continuously for almost 200 years with most of its original structures intact.

, operating continuously for almost 200 years with most of its original structures intact. Built between 1832 and 1833, the Merrickville Blockhouse is the largest and the most impressive of the four blockhouses built along the Rideau Canal and the second largest remaining in Canada .

. The Rideau Canal is one of the busiest national historic sites in Canada – welcoming nearly one million water and land-based visitors each year along its 202-kilometre-long route between Ottawa and Kingston .

– welcoming nearly one million water and land-based visitors each year along its 202-kilometre-long route between and . The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

Associated Links

Parks Canada

Rideau Canal National Historic Site

Merrickville Blockhouse National Historic Site

Rideau Canal National Historic Site Facebook

Rideau Canal National Historic Site on Twitter

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Karen Feeley, Manager, External Relations, Ontario Waterways, 1-705-750-4930, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 1-855-862-1812, [email protected]