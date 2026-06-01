Communities across Canada will receive grants of up to $40,000 for accessibility improvement projects

Forty communities across Canada -- including municipalities, schools and community groups -- will each receive grants of up to $40,000 to fund physical accessibility improvements through RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program.

Over half (64 per cent) of Canadians have a disability or live with or take care of someone who does -- making this program relevant to the majority of Canadian households.

RICHMOND, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the xʷməθkwəy ̓əm (Musqueam) First Nation -- During this National AccessAbility Week, the Rick Hansen Foundation in collaboration with RBC and RBC Foundation are pleased to announce the recipients of the RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program. Having received an overwhelming number of applications, 40 municipalities, schools and community groups across the country will now be awarded grants of up to $40,000 for accessibility improvement projects that help remove barriers for people of all ages and abilities.

"Accessibility is about more than removing barriers, it's about opening doors to opportunity, independence and belonging for every Canadian," said Rick Hansen, Founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation. "The response to this program has been extraordinary highlighting the significant need for retrofit improvements. With applications from communities from coast to coast to coast, it's clear Canadians are ready to build a more inclusive country knowing there is still vital work to be done. The RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program is turning that commitment into real, lasting change."

More than half (64 per cent) of Canadians have a disability or live with or take care of someone with a disability and that number continues to grow as our population ages. Unfortunately, people with disabilities continue to face significant barriers to participation every single day. From playgrounds and parks to trails, libraries and recreation centres, the RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program was created to fund the creation of meaningful accessibility projects that will help make a lasting difference in communities across Canada.

As the official bank of the Man In Motion World Tour, RBC has been a supporter of Rick Hansen's dream of a global movement toward an accessible, inclusive and healthy world from the start. The RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program was created in honour of the 40th anniversary of Rick Hansen's Tour, which helped to raise awareness of the potential of people with disabilities and raise funds to help remove barriers. Today, the Rick Hansen Foundation, RBC and RBC Foundation remain united in advancing inclusive communities where everyone can participate.

"We believe that everyone should have equal access to the places, opportunities and spaces that matter to them," said Andrea Barrack, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Impact at RBC. "The RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program puts that belief in action – by investing in projects and organizations that help break down physical barriers and contribute to building a more accessible and inclusive Canada for all."

The 40 recipients of the RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program include groups across the country with 20 from the West Coast, 12 from Central Canada and 8 from Atlantic Canada. The following recipients will receive accessibility infrastructure grants to reduce physical barriers.

The 40 RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program Recipients include:

Alberta (5)

Accessibility Lift Project -- Acadia Community Association (Calgary)

Marion Carson Inclusive Playground -- Marion Carson Parent Association (Calgary)

Railway Street Pavilion -- Town of Cochrane (Cochrane)

Science of Quiet Project -- Synaptic Rehab Centre (Calgary)

Sensory Pathway Project -- Barrhead Accessibility Coalition/Town of Barrhead (Barrhead)

British Columbia (7)

Access Without Barriers: Hearing & Mobility Improvements -- Chinese Canadian Museum Society of BC (Vancouver)

Coquitlam Public Facilities Upgrades -- City of Coquitlam (Coquitlam)

Enderby's Barrier-Free Facilities -- City of Enderby (Enderby)

Kelly Lake Admin Building Ramp -- Nikihk Management and Community Development Society (Dawson Creek)

Lower Level Renovation -- Knox Presbyterian Church (Vernon)

SFN Community Office Accessibility -- Spuzzum First Nation (Spuzzum)

Wayfinding Enhancement Project -- Surrey School District (Surrey)

Manitoba (3)

Accessible Entry, Viewing, Service Counters & Washroom -- City of Selkirk (Selkirk)

Accessible Outdoor Recreation at Camp Manitou -- True North Youth Foundation (Winnipeg)

Universal Toileting Room -- Manitoba Possible (Winnipeg)

New Brunswick (1)

Accessible Entries for Students -- Mount Allison University (Sackville)

Newfoundland and Labrador (1)

Barrier-Free Community Hub Initiative -- Mi'kmaw Cultural Foundation Inc. (Stephenville)

Nova Scotia (5)

Alexandra Hall Kitchen Accessibility Renovation -- University of King's College (Halifax)

Berwick Camp Barrier-Free Cottage -- United Church Camp Meeting Association (Berwick)

Breaking Barriers, Building Belonging -- Ummah Society (Halifax)

Opening Doors at Trinity -- Trinity United Church (New Glasgow)

Scotia Pool Accessibility Improvement -- Scotia Pool Society (Bible Hill)

Ontario (9)

ALCDSB Barrier Busters: Accessible Gymnasiums & Change Rooms -- Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic DSB (Napanee)

Algonquin College Residence Path of Travel Improvements -- Algonquin College (Ottawa)

Accessible Listening & Descriptive Audio Systems -- Laurentian University (Sudbury)

Bridging the Barrier at Ball's Bridge -- Municipality of Central Huron (Clinton)

Courtyard Access Improvement Project -- Variety Village (Scarborough)

KWAG Studio Accessibility Renovation -- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery (Kitchener)

Peter G. Manzo Pool – Accessible for All -- City of Sault Ste. Marie (Sault Ste. Marie)

SSAUSM Barrier-Free Washroom Project -- Shree Swaminarayan Mandal (North York)

UHN Information Desks Hearing Loop Installation -- University Health Network (Toronto)

Prince Edward Island (1)

River Clyde Arts Accessible New Home -- River Clyde Arts (Millvale)

Quebec (3)

Accessible Multipurpose Gym -- Friendship Circle of Montréal (Montréal)

Community Rehabilitation Lounge -- Neuro-Efficiency Foundation (Montréal)

Hope Takes Action – Food Bank Entrance -- Share the Warmth (Montréal)

Saskatchewan (5)

20 Above Accessibility Renovation Project Phase 2 -- PAVED Art + New Media Inc. (Saskatoon)

Brick Mill Accessibility Lift -- Yorkton Brick Mill Heritage Society Inc. (Yorkton)

City Hall Accessibility Upgrades -- City of Moose Jaw (Moose Jaw)

Accessible Kayak Launch at Sunset Beach -- Prairie Sky Trails Association Inc. (Loreburn)

Wadena Rec Centre Washroom Accessibility Upgrade -- Town of Wadena (Wadena)

The RBC Barrier Buster Grants Program is possible thanks to the generous support of RBC, RBC Foundation as well as National Partners McDonald's Canada, Permobil Foundation and Toyota Canada and National Media Partners Corus Entertainment, Pattison Outdoor Advertising and The Globe and Mail.

Recipients will complete their projects by January 31, 2027 and host a community engagement event to celebrate their project by June 4th, 2027.

About the Rick Hansen Foundation

A legacy of Rick Hansen's Man In Motion World Tour over 40 years ago, The Rick Hansen Foundation is a registered charity that exists to remove those barriers and accelerate a global movement toward an accessible, inclusive and healthy world. We bring people and organizations together to turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions. Together, we're continuing Rick's dream of a world without barriers for everyone, everywhere. Visit www.RickHansen.com to learn more.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at RBC.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at RBC.com/PeopleAndPlanet.

About RBC Foundation

RBC Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity and Private Foundation. Solely funded by RBC and its subsidiaries, RBC Foundation provides donations exclusively from RBC and its subsidiaries' annual earnings, not from third-party or client donations.

Rick Hansen Foundation Media Contact:

Cynnamon Schreinert, Hartley PR [email protected] (604) 802-2733

RBC Media Contact:

Ema Asler, RBC Communications [email protected]

SOURCE RBC