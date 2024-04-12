MONTREAL, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11, 2024. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



For Withheld

Number % Number % Lucie Chabot 41,800,300 98.23 755,097 1.77 François Gratton 42,462,488 99.78 92,909 0.22 Marie Lemay 41,802,880 98.23 752,517 1.77 Richard Lord 42,007,635 98.71 547,762 1.29 Luc Martin 41,082,605 96.54 1,472,792 3.46 Pierre Pomerleau 38,604,496 90.72 3,950,901 9.28 Marc Poulin 33,775,794 79.37 8,779,603 20.63 Sylvie Vachon 41,777,459 98.17 777,938 1.83

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 145,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 120,000 customers who are served by 113 centres in North America – 50 distribution centres in Canada, 60 in the United States and three manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM/UNIGRAV Inc., which manufacture a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative mouldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning centre.

