MONTREAL, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSX: RCH) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 10, 2025. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.



For Withheld

Number % Number % Sylvie Vachon 43,123,784 96.28 1,664,912 3.72 Lucie Chabot 43,149,365 96.34 1,639,331 3.66 Marie Lemay 36,068,679 80.53 8,720,017 19.47 Pierre Pomerleau 36,399,116 81.27 8,389,580 18.73 Luc Martin 42,865,540 95.71 1,923,156 4.29 Richard Lord 43,135,005 96.31 1,653,691 3.69 Marc Poulin 29,502,875 65.87 15,285,821 34.13 François Gratton 42,759,295 94.96 2,029,401 4.53

PROFILE AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2025

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 145,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 120,000 customers who are served by 116 centres in North America – 49 distribution centres in Canada, 64 in the United States and three manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM UNIGRAV Inc., which manufacture a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative mouldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning centre.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

For information: Antoine Auclair, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tel: (514) 336-4144, www.richelieu.com