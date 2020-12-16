Richardson Wealth's Joseph Bakish Wins IIAC's Top 40 Under 40 Award for 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. ("RF Capital") (TSX: RCG) today announced that Joseph Bakish, Director, Wealth Management, Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor at Richardson Wealth in Pointe Claire, Quebec has won the Investment Industry Association of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Award for 2020. The award celebrates talented young professionals with proven leadership and demonstrated excellence in the investment industry.

Joseph has built an accomplished advisor practice by putting the best interests of his clients at the forefront of his objectives. Joseph and the Bakish Wealth Management team joined Richardson Wealth in 2015 to provide its clients with access to a wider universe of investment options, better technology and more transparency and clarity regarding cost and performance. Joseph specializes in dealing with the wealth complexities physicians face, making the counsel of healthcare professionals a cornerstone of his practice. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner and Certified Health Insurance Specialist designations

"We congratulate Joseph for this significant achievement. In a year filled with uncertainty and disruption, recognizing and celebrating emerging leadership at our firm is more vital than ever. Joseph represents the true spirit of entrepreneurship, collaboration and innovation that is synonymous with the Richardson Wealth brand. We are also pleased to continue supporting Joseph and the many exceptional advisor teams at our firm better serve their clients", said Kish Kapoor, RF Capital's Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew Marsh, Richardson Wealth's Chief Executive Officer said, "The entire firm is proud of Joe's well-deserved recognition. At Richardson Wealth our brand promise is focused on "the next generation of wealth" and Joe represents the next generation of advisor. This industry recognition is a testament to the quality of advisory teams that call Richardson Wealth home. With emerging industry leaders like Joe, the future of our firm remains bright."

