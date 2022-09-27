TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital) is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This is the second year in a row that Richardson Wealth has received this recognition and the third accreditation the firm has received this year along with Top 50 Best Workplaces™ and Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work.

"We are honoured to be recognized again as a company where our people are proud to work and where they feel valued and aligned to our culture. As a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance we hold ourselves to the highest standards and are committed to providing an exceptional experience all around. This award is a powerful endorsement of how we are leading the way in our industry and the future of work," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital Group.

The 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be certified by Great Place to Work™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.8 billion in assets under administration (as of August 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high-net worth or ultra-high-net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness, in Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

