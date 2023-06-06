TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), is honoured to announce that our organization has been named on the 2023 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This is the fifth year in a row that Richardson Wealth has received this recognition.

"We are proud to be recognized once again for our ongoing commitment to maintaining a strong culture. As a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, our goal is to provide an inclusive environment where our people can thrive. Having meaningful conversations and listening closely to our people helps us to keep delivering an outstanding experience," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital Group.

The 2023 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be certified by Great Place to Work™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index Survey.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35.4 billion in assets under administration (as of May 31, 2023) and 21 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

