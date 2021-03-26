Richardson Wealth Named as a Best Workplace for Women

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) today proudly announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) was named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work™, a global authority on workplace culture.

Commenting on this recognition, Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Richardson Wealth has long been a champion of women's financial empowerment at all levels of our organization and industry. In a recent survey, 95% of our employees acknowledged we are a diverse and inclusive workforce. Most rewarding is that this recognition is based on the direct feedback from the many talented women who already work for us today. I can't think of a stronger endorsement than that of our own people who live our culture every day. Our people-first founding principle and culture ensure there are no barriers to ambition and that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed at Richardson Wealth."

To be eligible for the Best Workplaces™ for Women list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, headquartered in Canada and have a minimum of 15 female employees. At least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of gender. Great Place to Work™ determined the best based on female employees' overall Trust Index score.

Richardson Wealth was previously also recognized as a Top 50 Workplace in Canada and Best Workplace for Financial Services in Canada.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $31.4 billion in assets under administration (as at February 28, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 941-0894; [email protected]

Related Links

https://rfcapgroup.com/

