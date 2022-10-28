TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), is honoured to announce that eight of its advisors have been named to The Globe and Mail's Report on Business 2022 ranking of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors. In partnership with SHOOK Research, this annual list identifies the most effective and successful financial advisors in the country.

"Rahim Chatur, Tim Conlin, Marc Dalpé, Alexandra Horwood, Ida Khajadourian, Neil Kumar, Kyle Richie and Tyler Steele are all deserving of this extraordinary recognition because each of them is an exceptionally talented and committed leader. They are gamechangers who consistently exceed their clients' expectations," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital.

The independent assessment, conducted by SHOOK Research, evaluates a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria to determine who is the best in the business. "Our list of top advisors is growing because at Richardson Wealth, our advisors are our clients. This mindset enables everyone at our firm to have a singular focus on building and fostering a best-in-class, advisor-centric, boutique culture. This lets our advisors concentrate on serving their clients in a manner that is tailored to their needs. That's why we are fast becoming the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients. It's that simple," says Kapoor.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.6 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

