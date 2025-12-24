RICHARDS GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) (the "Company" or "Richards") announced today that is intends to launch a normal course issuer bid to acquire up to 770,000 of its outstanding shares representing approximately 10% of its issued and outstanding shares in the total public float. As at December 23, 2025, the Company had 11,418,014 shares issued and outstanding. All purchases will be made through the facilities of and in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange and alternative Canadian trading systems and the issuer is entering into an automatic securities purchase plan where all shares purchased will be cancelled. Except where reliance is had on the Exchange's block purchase exemption, the maximum number of shares purchasable under the bid on any trading day will be limited to 2,158 shares based on an average daily trading volume of 8,632 for the six months ended November 30, 2025. The normal course issuer bid will commence on December 31, 2025 and end no later than December 30, 2026. The Directors of the Company believe that such purchases are an appropriate and desirable use of available funds.

About Richards Group Inc.

The Company owns Richards Packaging Inc., which since 1912 has served a wide customer base of over 24,000 healthcare, cosmetic, food & beverage, and other enterprises. Richards has over a century of rich history as a packaging distributor, and over the last decade has evolved a medical device and supplies operation that now drives the majority of the business.

