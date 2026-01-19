RICHARDS GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2026 DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) (the "Company") announced today its cash dividend for the month ended January 31, 2026 of Cdn$0.11 per share. This dividend will be to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026 and will be payable on February 13, 2026. Shareholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any dividends of income by the Company, whether such dividends are in the form of cash or additional shares.

About Richards Group Inc.

The Company owns Richards Packaging Inc., which since 1912 has served a wide customer base of over 24,000 healthcare, cosmetic, food & beverage, and other enterprises. Richards has over a century of rich history as a packaging distributor, and over the last decade has evolved a medical device and supplies operation that now drives the majority of the business.

SOURCE Richards Group Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Group Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]