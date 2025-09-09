Richard Hylands Joins QuadReal's Board of Directors

Seasoned real estate professional brings deep Canadian experience to global firm

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal") is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Hylands to its Board of Directors. With a wealth of real estate experience, Richard brings a commitment to asset management and development that will support portfolio growth and oversight.

Richard is the co-chairman and founder of the Kevric Real Estate Corporation, a real estate company with offices in both Montreal and Toronto, managing more than three million square feet. Richard specializes in the acquisition, development and management of large-scale real estate projects and has experience working in several Canadian markets.

"Richards's strong Canadian real estate experience and understanding of both the investments and operations sides of the business is of great value to the Board. He understands the importance of taking a long-term view to respond to change and challenges in the market and can support QuadReal's goals of providing stable returns for our clients while contributing to communities for generations to come," said Tom Garbutt, Board Chair.

"QuadReal's growth since 2016 is extremely impressive and the company's Canadian roots and investment strategy is in direct alignment with my own real estate experience. As a member of the Board, I look forward to contributing to its continued success and strategic growth," said Hylands.

In addition to independent real estate professionals, QuadReal's Board includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation's (BCI) Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy & Risk, Ramy Rayes. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs. With CAD $295 billion of gross managed assets as of March 31, 2025, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $94 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

