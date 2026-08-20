Rice Investment Group and Canada Growth Fund to invest US$35 Million in EnerPure to Accelerate Commercialization of Used Motor Oil Recycling Technology

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Growth Fund Inc. ("CGF") announced today an investment of US$20 million (~C$28 million) in EnerPure Inc. ("EnerPure" or the "Company"), a Calgary-based cleantech company that has developed a proprietary small-scale, modular recycling process to convert used motor oil ("UMO") into low-sulphur marine fuels. This transaction forms part of a US$35 million (~C$49 million) growth equity financing led by Rice Investment Group ("RIG"), a U.S.-based multi-strategy investment fund focused on the energy sector.

CGF seeks opportunities to support Canadian cleantech leaders together with private investors as they develop and commercialize innovative technologies. By investing in EnerPure, CGF is enabling the scale-up of a made-in-Canada waste-to-value process that upgrades UMO, a petroleum-derived waste product, into drop-in marine fuels compatible with existing marine vessel engines. This investment directly supports the construction of EnerPure's first commercial recycling facility in Alberta, anchoring the Company's core technology, engineering and operating expertise in Canada, while contributing to the creation of high-quality jobs and catalyzing further private-sector capital into the country's clean-fuels ecosystem.

"With more than $1 billion invested in clean technologies, CGF is helping innovative Canadian companies like EnerPure bring proven solutions to market. This investment will advance the construction of its first commercial facility and accelerate the deployment of a scalable, repeatable recycling platform," said Yannick Beaudoin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Growth Fund Investment Management ("CGFIM"). "By investing in EnerPure at this pivotal stage of growth, CGF is pleased to support the commercialization of a Canadian-developed circular-economy solution in a hard-to-abate sector."

"EnerPure has developed a compelling platform with a differentiated approach to converting UMO into valuable marine fuels. We believe the combination of an attractive market opportunity, a scalable business model and a management team with deep project execution experience positions the Company well for its next phase of growth," said Ryan Kanto, Partner at RIG. "We are pleased to lead this financing alongside CGF and to support EnerPure's team as they advance construction of the first commercial facility."

"This financing marks an important milestone for EnerPure and provides the capital required to advance construction of our first commercial facility in Alberta. We are excited to partner with investors who share our vision and support the execution of our growth plan as we demonstrate the commercial value of our technology at scale," said Rick Koshman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnerPure. "Our focus is now on execution: completing engineering, advancing construction and bringing our first commercial facility into operation. We appreciate the confidence shown by our investors and look forward to delivering on the milestones ahead."

Founded in 2009 in Manitoba and now headquartered in Calgary, EnerPure is a Canadian cleantech company advancing a proprietary process designed to upgrade UMO into International Maritime Organization ("IMO") 2020-compliant marine fuels. Through its small-scale, modular approach, the Company aims to create a scalable network of recycling facilities capable of economically processing regional UMO volumes often underserved by traditional re-refining infrastructure. Having successfully demonstrated the technology at pilot scale, the Company is now advancing its first commercial-scale facility, with operations targeted for 2028.

Transaction Highlights

CGF is investing US$20 (~C$28 million) million in EnerPure to support the construction of its first commercial-scale facility in Alberta, and the deployment of a Canadian-developed waste-to-value technology.

million in EnerPure to support the construction of its first commercial-scale facility in Alberta, and the deployment of a Canadian-developed waste-to-value technology. This investment forms part of a US$35 million (~C$49 million) growth equity financing led by RIG, which is investing US$15 million alongside CGF.

growth equity financing led by RIG, which is investing US$15 million alongside CGF. EnerPure's technology converts UMO into IMO-compliant and drop-in marine fuels, and has been successfully demonstrated through pilot-scale operations in Manitoba.

About Canada Growth Fund

CGF is a $15 billion arm's-length investment vehicle designed to attract private capital to build Canada's clean economy. It uses investment instruments that absorb certain risks to catalyze private investment in low-carbon projects, technologies, businesses, and supply chains. Visit http://www.cgf-fcc.ca for more information.

About Canada Growth Fund Investment Management

In Budget 2023, the Government of Canada appointed PSP Investments, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to act as the asset manager for CGF. CGFIM serves as the independent and exclusive asset manager for CGF.

About EnerPure Inc.

EnerPure Inc. is a Canadian clean-technology industrial company that recycles UMO producing lower-carbon intensity marine fuels. Through its proprietary technology, EnerPure provides a repeatable modular solution for recovering value from UMO while producing high-quality fuels for the marine market.

About Rice Investment Group

Rice Investment Group ("RIG") is a multi-strategy investment fund backed by the Rice family. The Rice brothers founded Rice Energy, an Appalachian Basin focused natural gas operator that later merged with EQT Corporation to form the largest natural gas producer in North America. RIG invests in all verticals of the energy sector and focuses on situations where its technical, operational, and strategic expertise can add shareholder value.

SOURCE Canada Growth Fund Inc.

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