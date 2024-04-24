Ribbon Selected to Provide Advanced Voice Network Platform and Services for Verizon

Multi-year program delivers significant cost efficiencies, technology advancements and environmental benefits

PLANO, Texas, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced plans for a major network modernization program with Verizon to retire legacy TDM switching platforms and replace their function with modern cloud-based technologies.

"Our continuous goal at Verizon is to provide the most advanced technologies for our customers while simultaneously improving our cost of operations and advance our sustainability efforts in power consumption," said Eric Lia, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Verizon. "These network upgrades will allow us to rapidly decommission legacy central office equipment while improving overall quality and reliability of service, and reducing our environmental footprint."

Verizon is leveraging Ribbon's portfolio of Voice Products including the vC20 Call Controller, G5 Line Access Gateway, G6 Universal Media Gateway, virtual and Cloud-native Session Border Controllers, and other products which allows for the consolidation and replacement of equipment with energy efficient, software-centric platforms while maintaining full feature functionality.

"Service providers across the US are saddled with the regulatory, technical and financial risks that come from maintaining decades-old switching infrastructure that still supports services to millions of consumers and businesses in the US. In fact, our recent operator survey revealed that 64% of them consider this a major challenge," said Evan Kirchheimer, Research VP, Telco and Service Provider Telecoms, Omdia. "With this announcement, Ribbon and Verizon are embarking on a transition to modern, virtual and cloud-based systems that help operators reduce risk and operational expense. This should allow them to focus more resources on innovation for both consumer and business customers."

"Verizon has always been at the forefront of building the most advanced networks. A key part of this success is constantly looking for new innovative ways to provide their customers with the latest technologies. This new program significantly accelerates the ongoing work they are doing to modernize telecom infrastructure, and we are very excited to partner with Verizon providing products and migration services expertise," said Bruce McClelland, Ribbon CEO. "We're proud of our decades-long partnership and of our continued ability to deliver success-based transition models that drive digital adoption."

