Ribbon Named "Company of the Year" in the 2020 Big Business Awards' Telecommunications Category

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has received the "Company of the Year (Telecommunications)" distinction in the Business Intelligence Group's 2020 BIG Awards for Business. The organization's annual industry awards program relies on industry leaders who volunteer to read, score and judge nominations.

"This has been an extraordinary year. The Ribbon – ECI merger doubled the size of our company and significantly expanded our solutions portfolio to help address the needs of our customers during an unprecedented global pandemic and beyond," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development, Ribbon. "I'm so proud of our team for the hard work and dedication they've put in during this exceptional time, and of course want to extend my congratulations to the other winners as well."

Ribbon's comprehensive suite of cloud, edge and IP optical solutions thread people and networks together. Found in the world's largest communications service providers and enterprises, our flexible, secure and customizable solutions enable our customers to reap the benefits of simplified, efficient and cost-effective communications at any point in their network modernization journey.

"We are so proud to reward Ribbon for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group, "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

