Ribbon Live Demo Showcases Industry-First Compact Modular Sled with both 400ZR+ and 800ZR+ Ports

Demo of 800G ZR+ with interoperable PCS highlights the path to dramatically lower transport TCO from metro through long haul

PLANO, Texas and PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, announced the industry's first demonstration of a compact modular solution supporting 400G ZR+ with upgradability to 800G ZR+ on a single sled at NGON / NetworkX.

"The age of AI demands power and cost-optimized metro and long haul transport, and Ribbon is leading the way with its programmable solutions," said Sam Bucci, COO and EVP, Ribbon. "This demonstration underscores our commitment to innovation, offering the flexibility and performance the industry needs. Our solution enables converged metro and long haul transport on a single sled, enhancing performance and cost efficiencies. This is the next step in enabling network transformation."

The live demo operates on Ribbon's 9408 compact modular platform, featuring an industry-leading density of 25.6T per 2RU and an impressive low power consumption of less than 0.07W/G, significantly reducing TCO by saving space, electrical power, and cooling costs. Ribbon continues to execute on its strategy of rapid new technology adoption, utilizing Acacia's 131Gbaud 800G ZR+ QSFP-DD transceiver with interoperable PCS, powered by its 4nm Delphi DSP.

The 9408 platform also supports 5nm-140Gbaud technology for capacity and reach optimized transport including wavelengths up to 1.2T.

Please visit Ribbon in Booth A1 at NGON/Network X to discover how our optimized, automated and open IP and Optical solutions accelerate network transformation, and join us for "Get Ready for Game-Changing Low Power Small Form Factor 800G Optical Transport" on Thursday, Oct 10 at 14:10 CET.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.