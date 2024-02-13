Ribbon Awarded US Military Branch Voice Modernization Project

Designed to deliver lowered TCO and improved security

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it will transition a branch of the US Military's voice infrastructure to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) ahead of the 2025 deadline mandated by the Department of Defense, in collaboration with Dell Technologies.

"This award highlights our leadership in delivering innovative solutions that improve communications infrastructure while lowering costs and accelerating digitization for the US government, and ultimately the US taxpayer," said Bill Grabner, Vice President, Federal Markets from Ribbon. "We're proud to have been selected for this critical project and of our collaboration with a global provider like Dell Technologies."

Designed to deliver enhanced security, zero trust voice architecture and machine learning capabilities to quickly identify problems or threats to the networks, Ribbon's solution includes SIP-PBX multi-tenancy, detailed call analytics, license pooling, and analog TDM (Time Division Multiplexing) to SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) gateways as well as a policy routing engine and session border controllers. Combined with the Dell PowerEdge R450 server, the comprehensive solution enables the US military branch to leverage its existing telephony infrastructure, thus avoiding a costly and time-consuming 'rip and replace' scenario. The winning solution is augmented by industry leading service delivery provided by both Ribbon and Dell personnel.

Further highlighting the increased collaboration between Ribbon and Dell, Ribbon's SBC SWe is the first of its products to be certified in the Dell Technologies Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program, which certifies partner software is ready for integration on Dell infrastructure within a telecom network. Ribbon is committed to including additional solutions to that list.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

