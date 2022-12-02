Ribbon Appoints Dan Redington as EVP, Sales AMERICAS

Redington brings thirty years of experience helping carriers and enterprises evolve their business communications

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Dan Redington has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas region, reporting to Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer and President, Bruce McClelland. Dan will succeed Steven Bruny who will retire in early 2023.

"Dan joins us from Juniper Networks where he had an enviable record of success growing their Service Provider business, working with some of the world's largest fixed and mobile telecom carriers such as AT&T," said Mr. McClelland. "As we execute on our strategy to position Ribbon as global supplier of IP Networking and Optical Transport solutions, Dan's direct experience in IP Routing and Security, and in building high-performance sales organizations, will benefit us at a global level."

Mr. Redington has more than 30 years' experience leading sales and technical professionals and working with fixed and mobile operators. The majority of his career has been with Juniper Networks, where he most recently led the North America Service Provider segment. Prior to Juniper, he led the Customer Team focused on AT&T, one of the largest Service Provider accounts for Juniper. He has extensive experience across a range of technologies including IP Routing and Switching, Optical Transport, SDN Management, Firewall and Security, and Cloud and Data Center Networking.

"I am very excited to be joining Ribbon at this stage of the company's transformation," said Mr. Redington. "Service Providers across the globe are investing heavily in their network in order to offer advanced broadband and mobile services, and Ribbon has a clear strategy to expand their presence in this very large market opportunity."

Steven Bruny will retire from Ribbon in the first quarter of 2023. "Steven has been an integral part of the Ribbon culture for more than 16 years following the acquisition of his company Aztek Networks by GENBAND in 2012. He is a true entrepreneur, having founded and led several technology companies throughout his career. I want to thank Steven for all his contributions and leadership and wish him well on his well-deserved retirement," added Mr. McClelland.

About Ribbon

