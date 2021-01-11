Ribbon and Synnex Expand Reseller Partnership Into the Caribbean and Latin America

Expands availability of Ribbon's UC&C-enabling Edge solutions in CALA market

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it is expanding its relationship with Synnex (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises, into the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA).

"We're proud to work with Ribbon and leverage their market leadership with our resellers," said Otavio Lazarini, SVP, Latin America from Synnex. "Ribbon's Unified Communications and Collaboration-enabling Edge solutions and relationship with Microsoft will help us deliver additional value to our CALA partner base and grow market share."

Synnex is reselling Ribbon's Cloud and Edge portfolio of products, designed to meet the demanding needs of service providers and enterprises looking to deploy Unified Communications and Collaboration with a high degree of security and quality. In addition to its Microsoft-certified SBCs, the product portfolio includes analytics, media gateways, policy and routing capabilities and an advanced application server platform.

"Working with Synnex in the CALA region will enable us to reach more customers with our unique value proposition," said Julio Villafañe, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for the Caribbean and Latin America.. "We know from our experience together in North America that Synnex brings tremendous technical expertise and deep relationships to the table. We're delighted to work with them and augment the availability of our market-leading solutions into this important region."

