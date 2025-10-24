QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. ("RGP Investments") is pleased to announce that it has surpassed a significant milestone, exceeding one billion dollars in assets under management, along with certain changes within its portfolio management team.

A Milestone in RGP Investments' Growth

Since launching its mutual fund offering in 2014, RGP Investments has leveraged a rigorous and innovative approach to help investors achieve their financial goals. Reaching this symbolic threshold reflects the strength of its business model and its commitment to providing active, transparent, and disciplined management.

"This milestone represents much more than a number: it is a testament to the trust our clients and partners place in us. It motivates us to continue our commitment to disciplined, high-performing, and forward-looking management. We see this achievement as a springboard to keep innovating and expanding our investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients", said François Beaudoin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RGP Investments.

This achievement also highlights the growing confidence of unitholders in RGP Investments' expertise. True to its mission, the firm remains dedicated to offering high-performing investment solutions tailored to client needs, combining discipline, professionalism, and a long-term vision.

Changes to the Portfolio Management Team

In line with this sustained growth, RGP Investments is also announcing changes to its portfolio management team. Ms. Alexandra Tanguay, Portfolio Manager, left the firm on August 31, 2025, after several years of valuable contribution to its growth.

The firm is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Antoine Giasson-Jean as Chief Investment Officer, effective October 23, 2025. A long-standing portfolio manager within the firm, Mr. Giasson-Jean has distinguished himself through his management of the SectorWise and RGP Alternative Income strategies, whose strong and consistent performances reflect the rigor and quality of his approach.

This appointment aligns with the ongoing strategic development of RGP Investments and reflects the organization's confidence in its internal management team. Mr. Christian Richard, currently Chief Investment Officer, will remain portfolio manager until December 10, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

"We sincerely thank Alexandra Tanguay and Christian Richard for their dedication and contributions over the years. The appointment of Antoine Giasson-Jean as Chief Investment Officer marks a new chapter in the evolution of our organization and ensures both stability and continuity in our management", added François Beaudoin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RGP Investments.

The GreenWise Conservative, GreenWise Balanced, and GreenWise Growth portfolios, previously co-managed by Alexandra and Christian, continue to be fully overseen by Antoine and Christian until the end of his term.

The investment objectives and strategies of the RGP Investments Funds (as defined below) remain unchanged. As portfolio manager, RGP Investments will continue to ensure that investment decisions comply with established mandates.

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments acts as the manager of the RGP Global Sectors Fund, RGP Global Sectors Class, SectorWise Conservative Portfolio, SectorWise Balanced Portfolio, SectorWise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio, GreenWise Growth Portfolio, RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio, RGP Alternative Income Portfolio, RGP Emerging Markets Fund, RGP Global Infrastructure Fund, and RGP Global Concentrated Equity Fund (collectively, the "RGP Investments Funds").

As manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges for the provision of, investment advisory and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investments Funds are not guaranteed; their values fluctuate frequently, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The RGP Investments Funds are offered through authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

