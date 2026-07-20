RFA Financial to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 13, 2026

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA" or the "Company") (TSX: RFA) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after market close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A conference call with management will be held on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. Alternatively, the listen-only webcast can be accessed on RFA's website at rfafinancial.ca/investors/conference-calls/.

A recording of the conference call will be available until Monday, September 14, 2026, by dialing

1-646-517-4150 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the passcode 50608#. A transcript of the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be accessible on RFA's website immediately after the call.

About RFA Financial Inc.

RFA is a Canadian financial services platform anchored by a Schedule I bank. RFA offers a diversified suite of financial services to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey, combined with the stability of a proven real estate platform. RFA common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RFA, while Series E and Series I preferred shares trade under the symbols RFA.PR.E and RFA.PR.I, respectively. The common shares also trade in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol RFAFF.

For more information, please visit rfafinancial.ca.

SOURCE RFA Financial Inc.

For further information, please contact Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, at [email protected].