RFA Financial Announces Voting Results From the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA" or the "Company") (TSX: RFA) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2026 (the "Meeting").

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 27,100,692, representing 58.38% of RFA's outstanding shares.

Each of the nominees for election as director listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2026, was elected as director of RFA for the ensuing year to hold office from the close of the Meeting until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William Assini 26,775,147 99.24 205,991 0.76 Richard Bradlow 26,785,382 99.27 195,756 0.73 Mario Causarano 26,770,920 99.22 210,218 0.78 Peter Churchill-Smith 26,779,371 99.25 201,767 0.75 Heather-Anne Irwin 26,766,090 99.20 215,048 0.80 Steven Joyce 26,784,816 99.27 196,322 0.73 Samir Manji 26,756,278 99.17 224,860 0.83 Jacqueline Moss 26,768,761 99.21 212,377 0.79 Nora Osbaldeston 26,776,138 99.24 205,000 0.76 Dee Patterson 26,772,469 99.23 208,669 0.77 Ben Rodney 26,781,073 99.26 200,065 0.74 Jeffrey Royer 26,783,564 99.27 197,574 0.73 Mike Shaikh 26,775,869 99.24 205,269 0.76 Lis Wigmore 26,760,021 99.18 221,117 0.82

All other matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2026, were approved by the requisite number of shareholders, including the amendment of the articles to increase the maximum permitted size of the board of directors from the previous range of one (1) to ten (10) directors to a new range of one (1) to fourteen (14) directors, authorizing the board of directors to fix the number of directors of the Company from time to time, and the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP as external auditor of the Company.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on RFA's Sedar+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RFA Financial Inc.

RFA is a Canadian financial services platform anchored by a Schedule I bank. RFA offers a diversified suite of financial services to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey, combined with the stability of a proven real estate platform. RFA common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RFA, while Series E and Series I preferred shares trade under the symbols RFA.PR.E and RFA.PR.I, respectively. The common shares also trade in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol RFAFF.

For more information, please visit rfafinancial.ca.

SOURCE RFA Financial Inc.

For further information, please contact Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, at [email protected].