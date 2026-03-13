RFA Financial Declares Dividends

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA" or the "Company") (TSX: RFA) (TSX: RFA.PR.E) announced today that its board of directors has declared a prorated dividend of $0.22 per common share for the period from February 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026 (the "Initial Dividend"). The Initial Dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

On February 1, 2026, RFA Capital Holdings Inc. and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust completed their combination by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and The Trustee Act (Manitoba) (the "Arrangement"). As disclosed in the management information circular of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust dated November 10, 2025 (the "Circular"), RFA expects to pay a quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $0.11 per share, representing $0.44 per share on an annualized basis.

Following completion of the Arrangement, RFA implemented a three-to-one common share consolidation, such that every three pre-consolidation shares were converted into one post-consolidation share. After adjusting for this consolidation, the expected dividend is $0.33 per share quarterly (or $1.32 annually) for the three-month periods ending March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31. The Initial Dividend has been adjusted to reflect the share consolidation and prorated for the two-month period from the closing of the Arrangement to the end of the quarter.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.449875 per Series E preferred share for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to Series E preferred shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

As of the date hereof, there are 46,605,485 common shares and 2,820,409 Series E preferred shares outstanding.

About RFA Financial Inc.

RFA is a Canadian financial services platform anchored by a Schedule I bank. RFA offers a diversified suite of financial services to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey, combined with the stability of a proven real estate platform. RFA common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RFA, while Series E and Series I preferred shares trade under the symbols RFA.PR.E and RFA.PR.I, respectively. The common shares also trade in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol RFAFF.

For more information, please visit rfafinancial.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that RFA believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about RFA's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to RFA's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. In this news release, these statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the amount and payable date of the dividends, RFA's intended future dividend, including the amount of the intended dividend.

Forward-looking information contained herein is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are discussed under the headings "Risk Factors", "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors Relating to the Resulting Issuer" under Appendix I, Appendix I-2 and Appendix J, respectively, in the Management Information Circular of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis") dated November 10, 2025, "Risk Factors" in Artis' Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in Artis' Q3-25 Management's Discussion and Analysis, each of which is posted under Artis' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting RFA and the Canadian economy, among other things. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. As such, any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, RFA disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE RFA Financial Inc.

For further information, please contact Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, at [email protected].