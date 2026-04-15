RFA Financial Declares Dividend

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA" or the "Company") (TSX: RFA) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4370625 per Series I preferred share for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2026, to Series I preferred shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2026.

As of the date hereof, there are 4,247,256 Series I preferred shares outstanding.

About RFA Financial Inc.

RFA is a Canadian financial services platform anchored by a Schedule I bank. RFA offers a diversified suite of financial services to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey, combined with the stability of a proven real estate platform. RFA common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RFA, while Series E and Series I preferred shares trade under the symbols RFA.PR.E and RFA.PR.I, respectively. The common shares also trade in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol RFAFF.

For more information, please visit rfafinancial.ca.

SOURCE RFA Financial Inc.

For further information, please contact Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, at [email protected].