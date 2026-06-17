RFA Financial Continues Strong Execution with an Aggregate of $536 MM in Real Estate Disposition Activity Since February 1, 2026 Merger

Completed Sales: Closed the sale of a 12-property industrial portfolio for $79.8 million with total dispositions reaching $140.3 million since February 1, 2026

Closed the sale of a 12-property industrial portfolio for $79.8 million with total dispositions reaching $140.3 million since February 1, 2026 Unconditional Sale Agreements: Executed $90.5 million of new unconditional agreements across 11 industrial properties, increasing total unconditional dispositions under contract to $178.5 million

Executed $90.5 million of new unconditional agreements across 11 industrial properties, increasing total unconditional dispositions under contract to $178.5 million Conditional Sale Agreements: Secured $100.8 million of new conditional agreements, comprising one industrial and two retail properties, resulting in total conditional dispositions of $216.9 million under contract

Secured $100.8 million of new conditional agreements, comprising one industrial and two retail properties, resulting in total conditional dispositions of $216.9 million under contract Total Disposition Activity: Generated $535.7 million of aggregate disposition activity across 34 properties since the February 1, 2026 merger between RFA Capital Holdings Inc. and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - RFA Financial Inc. ("RFA" or the "Company") (TSX: RFA) announced meaningful progress on its asset disposition strategy, highlighted by the completion of a $79.8 million portfolio sale, $90.5 million of new unconditional sale agreements, and approximately $100.8 million of newly executed conditional contracts, collectively across 26 properties.

The completed transaction includes the sale of a portfolio of 12 industrial properties in Winnipeg, Canada, for $79.8 million, that closed on June 10, 2026. RFA has also entered into unconditional sale agreements for a 10-property industrial portfolio in Winnipeg, Canada, for $76.5 million, and a single-tenant industrial property in Saskatoon, Canada, for $14.0 million. Subject to certain conditions, these transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, RFA has entered into conditional sale agreements for one industrial and two retail assets for approximately $100.8 million.

In aggregate, the year-to-date sale price for all closed and unconditional transactions represents a 4.0% increase when compared to the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") values disclosed at June 30, 2025 (the quarter immediately preceding the announcement of the transaction between RFA Capital Holdings Inc. and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust on September 15, 2025).

"Executing on our disposition strategy at values above IFRS affirms our disciplined approach to value realization and our commitment to maximizing shareholder returns," said Ben Rodney, President & Chief Executive Officer of RFA. "We are focused on sustaining this momentum as we unlock embedded value across the portfolio and redeploy capital into higher-return opportunities that support the continued growth and scalability of our financial services platform."

Since February 1, 2026, RFA has completed $140.3 million in property sales, and currently has $178.5 million of unconditional contracts as well as $216.9 million of conditional sale agreements in place (including those previously disclosed), representing an aggregate of $535.7 million of disposition activity.

About RFA Financial Inc.

RFA is a Canadian financial services platform anchored by a Schedule I bank. RFA offers a diversified suite of financial services to support Canadians at every stage of their financial journey, combined with the stability of a proven real estate platform. RFA common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RFA, while Series E and Series I preferred shares trade under the symbols RFA.PR.E and RFA.PR.I, respectively. The common shares also trade in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol RFAFF.

For more information, please visit rfafinancial.ca.

SOURCE RFA Financial Inc.

For further information, please contact Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, at [email protected].