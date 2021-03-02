RF Capital Reports Record AUA for February 2021

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital or the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported assets under administration ("AUA") at Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) of $31.4 billion as at February 28, 2021. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and RF Capital shareholders to assess Richardson Wealth's operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) February 28,

2021 January 31,

2021 % Change

Month-Over-Month AUA1 $31.4 $30.6 +3%

1. The Company cautions that AUA is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $31.4 billion in assets under administration (as at February 28, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

