RF CAPITAL REPORTS AUA OF $36 BILLION FOR MARCH 2023 AND ADDS THREE NEW ADVISORS

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $36.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, unchanged from last month. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) March 31,

2023 February 28,

2023 % Change Month-

Over-Month AUA1 $36.0 $36.0 0 %

1. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business.

AUA represents the market value of client assets managed and administered by Richardson Wealth Limited, including U.S.

RIA, off-book, and Connected Wealth assets on which the Company earns commissions and fees.

WELCOMES THREE NEW ADVISORS

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of Scott Warnez, Karim Mohamed and Christopher Puma to Richardson Wealth's growing Kitchener, Ontario office in March. The three additions bring the total number of new advisors during Q1 to four. They are in addition to Rick Shrum who, as previously announced, became a part of Richardson Wealth earlier in January.

Natalie Bisset, SVP, Corporate Development of Richardson Wealth commented, "Over the past eighteen months, we have attracted 10 advisor teams to Richardson Wealth. Amongst the many reasons, they state that they are drawn to our entrepreneurial and advisor-centric culture, the rich history of the name on our door, and the bold steps we have taken to enhance our advisors' experience, including the significant investments we have made in new offices and technology solutions. With the double-digit growth of our pipeline over the past year and a substantial portion of our transformation initiatives complete, we expect recruiting momentum to continue throughout the year."

To learn more about the company and its value proposition, please visit our website to view our 2022 annual report and our latest recruiting brochure.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.0 billion in assets under administration (as of March 31, 2023) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

