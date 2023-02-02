RF CAPITAL REPORTS AUA OF $36.3 BILLION FOR JANUARY 2023 AND ADDS NEW ADVISOR TEAM

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $36.3 billion as of January 31, 2023, up $1.4 billion or almost 4% from last month. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) January 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Month-Over-Month AUA1 $36.3 $34.9 3.9 %





1. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business. AUA represents the market value of client assets managed and administered by Richardson Wealth Limited, including U.S. RIA, off-book, and Connected Wealth assets on which the Company earns commissions and fees.

NEW ADVISOR TEAM

The Company is also delighted to announce that Rick Shrum has joined Richardson Wealth's Kitchener, Ontario office effective January 30, 2023.

Kish Kapoor, President and CEO of RF Capital said, "On behalf of the Richardson Wealth team, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Rick, the first advisor to join us following our transition to Fidelity Clearing Canada's uniFide® platform. We expect the pace of advisor team additions to accelerate in the coming quarters, and that we will continue to build our pipeline of advisors that are aligned with our vision for Richardson Wealth to be the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high-net worth clients."

For more information on the Company's transition to the Fidelity's uniFide® platform, see January 5, 2023 news release here.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36 billion in assets under administration (as of January 31, 2023) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Tim Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 943-6169; e-mail [email protected]