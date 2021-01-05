RF Capital Reports Assets Under Administration for December 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. ("RF Capital") (TSX: RCG) today reported assets under administration ("AUA") at Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) of $30.3 billion. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and RF Capital shareholders to assess Richardson Wealth's operating performance.

AUA ($billions) December 31,

2020 November 30,

2020 % Change

Month-Over-Month AUA1 $30.3 $29.6 2.3%

1. The Company cautions that AUA is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $30.3 billion in assets under administration (as at December 31, 2020) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's growing roster of Advisor teams (162 as at December 31, 2020) focus exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for each high net worth or ultra-high net worth client family, entrepreneur or business owner. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP (formerly GMP Securities L.P.), provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com.

ABOUT RICHARDSON WEALTH

The next generation of wealth.TM

One of Canada's leading independent wealth management firms, Richardson Wealth provides strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth and ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The firm is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for the Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.RichardsonWealth.com.

