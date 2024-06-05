RF Capital Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held in-person on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Toronto Region Board of Trade. At the Meeting, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kish Kapoor, discussed the Company's 2023 financial and strategic highlights, provided a brief update on the Company's year-to-date 2024 results, and management's outlook for the remainder of the year. Interested parties can access the presentation by clicking here.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2024, were elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successor is elected or appointed, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Nathalie Bernier 8,208,781 99.71 % 23,618 0.29 % David G. Brown 8,167,733 99.21 % 64,666 0.79 % Vincent Duhamel 8,209,851 99.73 % 22,548 0.27 % David C. Ferguson 8,166,603 99.20 % 65,796 0.80 % Kishore Kapoor 8,136,361 98.83 % 96,038 1.17 % David G. Leith 8,208,539 99.71 % 23,860 0.29 % Jane Mowat 8,208,527 99.71 % 23,872 0.29 % David J. Porter 8,207,597 99.70 % 24,802 0.30 % H. Sanford Riley 8,143,172 98.92 % 89,227 1.08 % Donald A. Wright 8,166,117 99.19 % 66,282 0.81 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Company's external auditor for 2024.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $37.1 billion in assets under administration (as of May 31, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

