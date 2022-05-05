RF CAPITAL ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced the voting results from its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held on May 4, 2022. At the Meeting, President & Chief Executive Officer, Kish Kapoor, provided an update on the Company's strategic progress and priorities, and discussed the Company's financial results. Interested parties can access that presentation by clicking here.

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Company's management information circular (the 2022 Circular) dated

March 21, 2022, were elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successor is elected or appointed, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Nathalie Bernier 91,308,361 97.86% 2,000,464 2.14% David Brown 90,219,024 96.69% 3,089,801 3.31% Marc Dalpé 90,865,087 97.38% 2,443,738 2.62% Vincent Duhamel 90,826,978 97.34% 2,481,847 2.66% David Ferguson 90,814,934 97.33% 2,493,891 2.67% Kishore Kapoor 89,943,409 96.39% 3,365,416 3.61% David Leith 90,287,249 96.76% 3,021,576 3.24% Jane Mowat 90,874,214 97.39% 2,434,611 2.61% H. Sanford Riley 90,132,549 96.60% 3,176,276 3.40% Donald Wright 90,051,458 96.51% 3,257,367 3.49%

2. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor for 2022.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35.9 billion in assets under administration (as of April 30, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past four years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

