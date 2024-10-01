RF CAPITAL ANNOUNCES RECORD MONTHLY AUA OF $39.0 BILLION FOR SEPTEMBER 2024; CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; AND NEW ADVISOR TEAM

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported record preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $39.0 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $0.7 billion or 1.7% from last month, and $3.8 billion or 10.7% since year-end 2023. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) September 30,

2024 August 31,

2024 % Change Month-

Over-Month AUA1 $39.0 $38.3 1.7 %

1. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business. AUA represents the market value of client assets administered by Richardson Wealth Limited, including U.S. RIA, off-book, and Connected Wealth assets on which the Company earns commissions and fees.

NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO, DAVE KELLY, TAKES THE REINS

As previously announced, effective today, Mr. Dave Kelly succeeds Mr. Kish Kapoor as President and CEO of

RF Capital Group Inc. and of Richardson Wealth Limited. Mr. Kelly has also been appointed as a member of the RF Capital Group Inc. Board of Directors.

Mr. Kelly commented: "I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization forward, building on the tremendous hard work done by Kish and the team to transform the Company and ready it for even more success and growth. Since joining the Company, what I have seen has only served to drive home what I already knew — that this is a talented team and a great platform, and that we can accomplish incredible things becoming the leading independent wealth management firm in Canada."

"Dave is an extraordinary leader with a deep understanding of the wealth management industry," said Kish Kapoor, Director, RF Capital Group Inc. "With the foundation built for growth, I am confident Dave will unlock the significant potential of our platform to make Richardson Wealth the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients."

RICHARDSON WEALTH WELCOMES NEW ADVISOR TEAM IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO Richardson Wealth announced in September that Ben Troiani, Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor, and Investment Advisor, and Troiani Wealth Management, joined the firm.

Richardson Wealth's footprint in Southwestern Ontario has grown to 15 advisor teams with the addition of Troiani Wealth Management. The team's practice is approaching $400 million in assets under administration and includes Andrée Crocker, Associate; Joe Tirone, Associate; and Lisa DiMaria, Assistant.

Natalie Bisset, SVP, Head of Corporate Development at Richardson Wealth commented, "We are very pleased that after significant research, Ben and his team made a strategic decision to move their practice to our firm. He has seen what so many are seeing — Richardson Wealth allows our advisors to flourish with the support they need and a real feeling of belonging. We are delighted to welcome Ben, Andrée, Joe, and Lisa as new colleagues."

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our latest second quarter 2024 report and our latest recruiting brochure .

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $39.0 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

