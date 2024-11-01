RF CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MONTHLY AUA OF $39.4 BILLION

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $39.4 billion as of October 31, 2024, up $0.4 billion or 0.9% from last month and $4.1 billion or 11.7% since year-end 2023. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) October 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 % Change Month-

Over-Month AUA1 $39.4 $39.0 0.9 %

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our latest second quarter 2024 report and our latest recruiting brochure .

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $39.4 billion in assets under administration (as of October 31, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

