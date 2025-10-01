Rexall Pharmacy Expands Flu Protection with Mobile Flu Vaccination Clinics Across Canada

From workplaces to campuses to care homes, Rexall helps Canadians stay healthy where they live, learn and work.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. is making flu protection convenient and accessible with its mobile flu vaccination clinics designed to meet people where they are. Whether at a retirement home, corporate office or academic campus, Rexall pharmacists are delivering convenient, trusted care that helps people put their health first.

The need for accessible care in Canada continues to grow. More than six million Canadians do not have a family doctor, creating a significant gap in primary care. At the same time, last flu season saw one of the sharpest surges since COVID-19, with nearly a quarter of tests returning positive. Mobile flu vaccination clinics offer a more targeted intervention to mitigate transmission locally by ensuring that flu protection is convenient, accessible and simple.

"Our mobile flu vaccination clinics make it easy for people to protect themselves and their families," said Jeff Boutilier, SVP Pharmacy and Store Operations, Rexall. "We've done these for several years now and we see so much success. Organizations will reach out to us, and we'll set up a flu clinic where they are. We want to make getting the flu shot as easy as possible for everyone."

Already this season, Rexall is providing more than 100 retirement homes across the country with flu shots for residents and staff. Mobile vaccination clinics from Rexall are also being requested by workplaces and academic campuses, including RBC offices for employees and their families in Toronto, Mississauga, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. In Edmonton, Rexall is even bringing flu protection rink-side, with clinics planned at Oilers and Oil Kings games in October, further proof that care can be delivered wherever people gather.

Beyond flu shots, Rexall's pharmacists routinely conduct comprehensive vaccination assessments to ensure patients are up to date with all recommended vaccines based on age, risk factors, and provincial guidelines. These assessments help identify opportunities for protection against conditions such as pneumococcal disease, shingles, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Pharmacists may also be able to administer multiple vaccines in a single visit, provide advice on over-the-counter options and self-care, and connect patients with other health services when needed. With every touchpoint, Rexall reinforces its mission to support every health journey, ensuring people have the care they need, when and where they need it.

To learn more about hosting a Rexall mobile flu vaccination clinic, visit rexall.ca/flu. Those interested in booking a clinic can email [email protected] to get started. Rexall is making it easier than ever to Put Your Health First this flu season.

