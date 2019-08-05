Revolutionize the Workforce, Customer Engagement and Strategies at Frost & Sullivan's North American Event
In its 15th year, the must-attend Growth, Innovation and Leadership event will power decision-making through 2030
Aug 05, 2019, 09:10 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Persistent change is sweeping across industries and disrupting internal environments, making now the perfect time to embrace organizational change and usher in the elements that make up the future of business—new adaptive structures, transformational workforces, and agile processes. Frost & Sullivan's premier Growth, Innovation and Leadership event will provide businesses looking to lead the way with insight to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth, create customer value and develop long-term competitive advantage. The annual summit will be hosted September 15 to 18, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.
For further information about the agenda and to register for Growth, Innovation and Leadership 2019: North America, please click here: http://frost.ly/gil19
"This event will provide you with the tools to be the force in upending 'business as usual,' while also equipping you with new capabilities to make better business decisions. In short, future-proofing your company and career," said Joe Fristensky, Senior Partner and President of Americas, at Frost & Sullivan.
Frost & Sullivan visionaries and other external thought leaders from an expansive range of industries, including automotive, information & communication technologies, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and energy, will identify how to revolutionize the workforce and discuss customer engagement and outdated strategies during roundtables, fireside chats and executive insight sessions. The dynamic speaker roster features:
- Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO, Battelle
- Cate Gutowski, Worldwide Head of Sales Enablement, Amazon Web Services
- Michael O. Cooper, Founder, Innovations + Influencers
- Deb Zell, Director of Customer and User Experience, Dell EMC
- Krishna Srinivasan, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan
- Dr. Suraj Kapa, Director, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Innovation, Mayo Clinic
- Ron Baker, Director of Geospatial Content & Analytics, Smarter Cities Strategist, IBM
- Chris McLaughlin, Head of Strategy, Cloud Artificial Intelligence, Google Cloud
- Richard Sear, Partner & Senior Vice President, Visionary Innovation, Frost & Sullivan
- Chris Spanton, Principal Architect–Blockchain, T-Mobile
- Kevin Ilcisin, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, National Instruments
- Su Le, Managing Director, IoT Incubation Services, Cisco
Participants will partake in interactive sessions that capture the power of the collective wisdom in the room, as well as offer engaging exercises to spark strategic ideas on the following key topics:
- Recruiting, Engaging, and Retaining a Workforce for the Future
- Creating and Monetizing Next-Gen Business Models Around Data
- Integrating Artificial Intelligence Into Your Growth Plan
- Smart Cities: Value Creation in the Transition to Urbanization
- Mapping the Customer Journey and Experience
- Leveraging Cross-Enterprise Collaboration to Capitalize on Connectivity and Confluence
- Increasing Operational Efficiency and Excellence in Innovation
Join us and be a part of what makes Growth, Innovation and Leadership a powerhouse of ideas and meaningful connections: Its participants!
If you would like to discuss attending, participating in or sponsoring the event, please email: Matthew.McSweegan@frost.com and join the conversation #FrostGIL.
