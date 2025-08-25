TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Revlon Hair Tools, a Helen of Troy Limited haircare brand, has forever transformed the way we style hair. This fall the brand celebrates a remarkable milestone—the 10th anniversary of its iconic One-Step™ Volumizer. A true game-changer in hair styling, this revolutionary tool redefined convenience and performance by combining drying and styling into a one-step hair styling tool that delivers salon quality blowouts in up to half the time. Tourmaline Ionic Technology™ and ceramic coating helps reduce damage caused by styling. With over 488,000 5-star reviews globally, this award-winning styling tool is a fan favourite. With devoted love of fans across all ages, the One-Step™ Volumizer remains the #1 top selling item in units in the Curling Irons/Stylers category to this day.1

This viral sensation continues to be celebrated as the tool that started a hair revolution, and to celebrate this occasion, Revlon Hair Tools Canada is launching a Limited Edition 10th Anniversary One-Step™ Volumizer. Presented in a pink pearlescent finish with gold branding, this is an invitation to fans and the next generation to unbox their best hair yet. The Revlon One-Step™ Volumizer special 10th Anniversary Edition launches this fall at London Drugs, Jean Coutu and many leading Canadian retail partners. It will have a MSRP of $64.99 CAD, however pricing and availability may vary depending on retailer.

As it marks this historic moment, Revlon Hair Tools Canada remains committed to continuing to make hair styling tools accessible to all. Fall 2025 brings several exciting new launches to enhance the hair styling experience even further. Innovations that redefine hair styling include the introduction of two product extensions, part of the Revlon SmoothStay™ Collection, at London Drugs:

The New SmoothStay™ 1" Coconut Oil-Infused Round Silicone Brush, $49.99 CAD

CAD The New SmoothStay™ 4.5" Coconut Oil-Infused Straightening Brush, $69.99 CAD

Infused with the benefits of coconut oil, these styling hair tools are designed to help protect and enhance hair during styling, leaving it smoother, shinier, and conditioned.

With the success of the SmoothStay™ Collection, Revlon Hair Tools Canada will launch a brand-new styling collection called Perfect Match. Infused with moringa, argan, and macadamia oils, these styling tools are designed to deliver salon-quality looks at home with every use. The Perfect Match Collection will be available at London Drugs and includes:

The New Perfect Match Triple Oil-Infused Hair Dryer for $39.99 CAD

CAD The New Perfect Match 1" Triple Oil-Infused Flat Iron for $49.99 CAD

CAD The New Perfect Match 1.75" Triple Oil-Infused Hot Styler for $49.99 CAD



1 (*Source: Circana Canada, Ltd, Retail Tracking, Curling Irons/Stylers Category, Unit Sales of RVDR5222F Volumizer, 12 ME June 2025).

Revlon Hair Tools Canada continues to make quality hair styling tools available at affordable prices. Whether it's celebrating a decade of the One-Step™ Volumizer or discovering the latest launches, Revlon Hair Tools Canada ensures everyone can achieve their perfect look without breaking the bank, achieving a salon-quality look for less.

ABOUT HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon, and Olive & June. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

To learn more about Revlon Hair Tools collections available in Canada, please visit: https://www.revlonhairtools.ca

