CED awards $38,874 to the municipality of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir for its project to upgrade the skating rink in Parc Noël-Dubé.

SAINTE-ANGÈLE-DE-MONNOIR, QC, July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces, such as outdoor skating rinks in municipal parks, are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike and create local jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID‑19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a $38,874 non-repayable contribution for the municipality of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir, through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), for the upgrading of the skating rink in Parc Noël-Dubé. CED's contribution will be used to install new boards around the rink and add permanent markers for the pickleball court.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"Our financial assistance for the project submitted by the municipality of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir reflects our government's commitment to support the economic development of communities of all sizes in all regions of Quebec. The upgrading of the outdoor skating rink in Parc Noël-Dubé will revitalize the community by allowing it to improve its outdoor spaces and thus help the community recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am sure that residents and visitors will make it their own and that their quality of life will be improved. Kudos for this exciting project for the development of this beautiful municipality!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted to be able to give Parc Noël-Dubé a makeover this year. New boards will be installed around the rink, starting in the fall, and they will remain in place year-round for use by pickleball players in the summer months. Made possible with the help of funding from CED, these upgrades will allow everyone in Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir to get out again and enjoy themselves in Parc Noël-Dubé."

Denis Paquin, Mayor of Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million to CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

