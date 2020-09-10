ENJOY FALL AS A FAMILY BY EXPLORING THE MAGIC STEPS CIRCUIT



MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting October 2, Espace pour la vie will be inviting the public to try out a new outdoor itinerary at the Jardin botanique. The Magic Steps Circuit is a great open-air activity for families that features agility games, arts and science.

In a Halloween-themed setting, you can impress your family by showing them how light you are on your feet as you skilfully make your way along a circuit that offers up numerous surprises. While five larger-than-life works of land art will take you into a fantasy world, you'll also be able to attend outdoor theatre, learn more about squash, from the tastiest varieties to the weirdest, and listen to scary stories that'll have you quaking in your boots.

This family activity is intended for children ages 3 to 10.

Revamped 2020 programming

Because of the pandemic, Espace pour la vie has had to overhaul its usual programming. The Magic Steps Circuit is replacing the usual Great Pumpkin Ball event, which won't be held this year, unfortunately.

Outdoor theatre – Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tous les monstres ont disparu – in French only

Madame Topinambour is the best-known monster-sitter in town. While she was napping, her door blew open and all the monsters ran away. Will she manage to get them back home again before their owners return? Maybe squash sandwiches are the answer. Everybody knows monsters are just crazy about squash!

KOWAI! Stories to make you tremble in your boots

Japanese folklore teems with frightening characters: ogres, witches, spirits and demons. Are you brave enough to listen to tales of their evil deeds? Yield to the charm and evocative power of kamishibai—Japanese paper theatre. Your imagination will do the rest!

Activity kiosk – Every day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's all about squash!

Acorn squash, butternut squash, gourds, pumpkins, pattypan squash, winter squash—the gourd or squash family (Cucurbitaceae) includes a huge number of varieties of different colours and shapes, some funny and some just plain weird. These plants have to go through a long complicated process before they can produce fruit. Come and see squash pass through these stages and grow in front of your eyes!

Virtual jack-o'-lantern contest

It's time to let your imagination go wild and decorate your pumpkin or any other member of the amazing squash family. Take inspiration from its shape, colour or texture. More information will soon be available online: espacepourlavie.ca/en.



IMPORTANT

Tickets must be reserved online: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing.

In compliance with public health measures, we are limiting the number of people allowed onto the site at any one time.

Activities will be cancelled in the event of rain.

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

