REV Prepaid Launches First-of-Its-Kind Outbound Interac e-Transfer Capability for Corporate Prepaid Cards in Canada

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - REV Prepaid, a leading provider of corporate prepaid payment solutions, today announced the launch of outbound Interac e-Transfer functionality on its prepaid card platform, becoming the first provider in Canada to enable cardholders to transfer funds directly from a corporate prepaid card to a personal bank account.

REV Prepaid becomes the first corporate prepaid card provider in Canada to enable outbound Interac e-Transfer. (CNW Group/REV Prepaid)

This new capability transforms prepaid cards from spend-only tools into flexible financial instruments giving cardholders real choice in how they access and use the funds loaded onto their card, whether those funds represent an incentive, a rebate, a reward, or a disbursement.

"When a company puts a reward or incentive on a prepaid card, the goal is for that person to actually feel the value of it," said Sara Mackay Smith, CEO of REV Prepaid. "If a cardholder would rather move those funds to their bank account than spend at point of sale, they should be able to do that. That's what genuine flexibility looks like and that's what makes a reward actually land."

Traditionally, corporate prepaid cards have been limited to point-of-sale transactions or ATM withdrawals. REV Prepaid's latest innovation addresses a longstanding gap by allowing funds to move beyond the card itself, aligning prepaid programs with modern expectations around speed, flexibility, and user autonomy.

For organizations, outbound Interac e-Transfer means reduced friction in fund access, fewer cardholder support requests, and higher program satisfaction and adoption. For cardholders, it means a genuine choice in how and when their funds are used on their terms, not the program's.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the business payments landscape, where flexibility and user-centric design are becoming critical differentiators. As organizations increasingly look for alternatives to traditional payment methods like cheques and direct deposits, solutions that combine control with convenience are gaining traction.

REV Prepaid's platform supports businesses across industries with customizable prepaid programs, real-time fund management, and secure payment infrastructure. The addition of outbound Interac e-Transfer further strengthens its position as a forward-thinking provider in the Canadian payments ecosystem.

"Prepaid is increasingly the delivery mechanism of choice for incentives, rebates, and disbursements," added Sara Mackay Smith. "Adding outbound e-Transfer means we're no longer dictating how cardholders use their money. We're just making sure it gets to them, and that they can use it on their terms."

About REV Prepaid

REV Prepaid is a Canadian financial technology company that designs and manages prepaid, incentive, and disbursement programs for corporate and institutional clients. As a regulated MSB, the company partners with established financial and technology providers to deliver reliable, customizable payment solutions for business and government organizations.

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SOURCE REV Prepaid

Media Contact: REV Prepaid, [email protected], www.revprepaid.com