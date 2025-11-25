Sara Mackay-Smith to Lead the Next Chapter of REV Prepaid as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - REV Prepaid, a leading Canadian company specializing in custom incentive prepaid and disbursement programs for businesses, today announced that Sara Mackay-Smith will lead the next chapter of the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Mackay-Smith has been the driving force behind REV Prepaid's recent evolution from a single-purpose prepaid provider into a trusted platform for organizations that need reliable, compliant, and forward-thinking payment solutions.

"REV Prepaid exists for one purpose: to build payment programs that actually perform in the real world. Our solutions are engineered for how businesses really operate, not how the industry wishes they did. And through it all, we never lose sight of the people counting on us every day," said Mackay-Smith. "Performance, practicality, and a people-first mindset drive every decision we make. That's our standard and we're raising it."

Under her leadership, REV Prepaid has deepened its partnerships with financial institutions and technology leaders across Canada, expanding its capacity to design tailored payment programs for industries including automotive, financial services, government, and membership organizations.

The company's growth reflects a clear principle to build systems that last, design programs that adapt, and uphold integrity even when no one is looking.

"We serve businesses that demand precision and accountability," added Mackay-Smith. "When a business puts its brand in our hands, that's not something we take lightly. They expect consistency and clarity and we deliver, every time. That's why they come to us and that's why they stay."

As a woman building in the financial technology space, Mackay-Smith brings a leadership style rooted in clarity, inclusion, and follow-through with a healthy expectation of excellence. Her appointment reinforces a shift already visible inside the company: deliberate innovation, elevated standards, and a culture where people feel proud of the work they deliver.

REV Prepaid remains a registered Money Services Business (MSB) in Canada and continues working alongside leading banks and fintech partners to deliver secure, compliant, and performance-driven payment programs at scale.

About REV Prepaid

REV Prepaid (2494293 Ontario Ltd.) is a Canadian financial technology company that designs and manages prepaid, incentive, and disbursement programs for corporate and institutional clients. As a regulated MSB, the company partners with established financial and technology providers to deliver reliable, customizable payment solutions for business and government organizations.

Payments Powered to Perform. Designed for Business. Built for People.

www.revprepaid.com

