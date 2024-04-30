Returning as A Prominent Destination on Victoria Harbour - Regent Hong Kong Earns Distinguished Place on The Most Coveted Lists

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hong Kong, as one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, is a vibrant city that offers something for every traveller. With its renowned shopping and dining experiences, breathtaking natural parks and outdoor adventures, as well as its rich cultural activities and festivals, Hong Kong truly has it all.

As one of Hong Kong's esteemed luxury hotels, with a rich history of hosting generations of cherished memories, Regent Hong Kong takes pride in ushering in a new chapter of unforgettable moments for guests and stands as the quintessential base for an exploration of Hong Kong's myriad of attractions.

Following the most extensive transformation in its history, Regent Hong Kong is set to make a magnificent return to the city. With its privileged location on the stunning Victoria Harbour, guests are placed at the epicentre of culture, surrounded by renowned landmarks such as the 'Avenue of Stars,' Art Square, and the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

Reimagined as a serene haven of sophistication and contemporary refinement on the edge of famed Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong has been awarded the 2023 Specially Selected New Hotels award at the Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards 2023. Widely recognized as the "Oscars of the tourism industry," this esteemed honour is the outcome of thorough evaluation conducted by industry insiders, authoritative media, and consumers within the hotel and travel sector.

In addition, Regent Hong Kong proudly announces its inclusion on the highly anticipated Travel + Leisure It List 2024 and Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Hot List which showcase a curated list of the latest and greatest new hospitality experiences around the world.

Sharing the excitement and appreciation shared by his team. Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong comments, "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Travel + Leisure China, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler for recognising the reimagined Regent Hong Kong and the bespoke luxury experience we offer.

"We have created a serene environment with Personal Havens where our guests can discover discreet luxury and be pampered with bespoke service on their terms, along with world class dining experiences. Celebrating the "Beauty of Contrasts" with our cinematic backdrop of Victoria Harbour and the stunning Hong Kong skyline we set the stage for unforgettable memories."

Please click here to download high-resolution images:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/regenthongkong/albums/

SOURCE Regent Hong Kong

For further information: Micky Lau [email protected]