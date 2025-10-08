Regent Hong Kong Achieves Prestigious Recognition in Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2025

A variety of high-resolution images: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAqESF

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Regent Hong Kong, an iconic flagship property within IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio, is honoured to announce its ranking of #4 amongst the top hotels in Hong Kong in the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 US Readers' Choice Awards and #5 in its 2025 UK Readers' Choice Awards. These accolades underscore Regent Hong Kong's unwavering commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality.

Michel Chertouh, Managing Director, stated, "We are honoured to receive recognition from the readers of Condé Nast Traveler in both the US and UK. This accolade showcases our team's commitment to delivering personalized experiences that resonate with travellers. We have strategically redefined luxury hospitality, creating a tranquil urban oasis along Victoria Harbour that seamlessly merges timeless elegance with modern sophistication for today's discerning guests."

He added, "As we witness a resurgence in travel to Hong Kong, we are dedicated to promoting the city as a premier destination. Our goal is to showcase the unique cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and world-class hospitality that Hong Kong has to offer. By highlighting its diverse landscape, vibrant atmosphere, and rich culinary scene, we can attract a wide range of travellers eager to explore all that this remarkable city has to offer."

Perched on the edge of Victoria Harbour with breathtaking views of the city's majestic skyline, Regent Hong Kong exudes timeless allure and sophistication. This glamorous harbourfront landmark has been thoughtfully reimagined by the visionary Chi Wing Lo, whose understated interiors with meticulous design details and artisan craftsmanship beautifully juxtapose the spectacular harbour vistas. The stunning setting is brought to life by dedicated Regent Experience Agents, who curate immersive guest experiences and exquisite culinary journeys, staged against the cinematic backdrop.

The luxurious urban retreat offers easy access to the city's premier cultural attractions, including the West Kowloon Cultural District, home to M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Its close proximity to major concerts and sporting events at the new Kai Tak Sports Park--a stunning 50,000-seat integrated sports and entertainment landmark--just a short 15-minute MTR ride away, makes Regent Hong Kong a sought-after haven for top athletes and sports fans.

